Brown Named To U.S. Jr. Select Hockey Team

Sioux City Musketeers Defenseman, Garrett Brown, was named as one of the first 21 players for the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario.

Brown is currently in his third season with the Sioux City Musketeers. He has appeared in all 15 games with eight points. The 6’2, 195 pound defenseman has scored a goal and is second on the team with seven assists.

The University of Denver commit was a part of last season’s Clark Cup championship team. A native of San Jose, CA he appeared in all 62 games, tallied 16 points with four goals and 12 assists. He played in all ten postseason games and collected an assist.

In the 2020-21 season Brown appeared in just one game for the Musketeers.

This past summer Brown was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round with the 99th overall pick.

All of the players on the U.S. Junior Select Team roster currently play in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the U.S.

The U.S. will play a pre-tournament game against Canada East at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario.

Team USA will kick off tournament play at 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 11 against Canada West.