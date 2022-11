SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DISTRIBUTES NEARLY $200,000

THE SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DISTRIBUTED CHECKS TO 100 ORGANIZATIONS TUESDAY THAT TOOK PART IN AN ONLINE DAY OF GIVING BACK ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

NEARLY $200,000 IN TOTAL CHECKS WERE HANDED OUT TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THOSE ORGANIZATIONS BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION.

THE DISTRIBUTION WAS PART OF A NATIONWIDE CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONS WEEK, WHICH IS THIS WEEK TO RECOGNIZE THE IMPORTANT ROLE THESE PHILANTHROPIC ORGANIZATIONS HAVE LOCALLY.

THE CHECK PRESENTATION TOOK PLACE AT THE TYSON EVENT CENTER WITH THE TOP FUNDRAISERS BEING THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL, LAMB THEATRE, THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL FOUNDATION AND THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.