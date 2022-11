SALIX ROBBERY SUSPECT NOW CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING

KIDNAPPING HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE CHARGES AGAINST AN ILLINOIS MAN ARRESTED FOR THE ALLEGED ROBBERY OF A SALIX BANK MONDAY AS WELL AS SEVERAL OTHER RECENT ROBBERIES.

29-YEAR-OLD KEVON SPRATT IS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, KIDNAPPING, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON AND FELONY ASSAULT FOR THE ROBBERY OF THE PIONEER BANK AROUND NOON MONDAY IN SALIX.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THOSE CHARGES ARE IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL OTHERS INCLUDING AN OCTOBER 24TH ARMED ROBBERY AT THE CHECK INTO CASH IN SIOUX CITY AND ANOTHER AT THE BLUFFS STOP GAS STATION IN SGT. BLUFF ON OCTOBER 22ND:

SPRATT1 OC……..AND SOUTH DAKOTA. :18

THOSE INCLUDE ARMED ROBBERIES IN JEFFERSON, SOUTH DAKOTA THIS PAST WEEKEND AND ONE WEEKS AGO IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA.

HE IS ALSO A SUSPECT IN AN ONAWA, IOWA BANK ROBBERY IN MONONA COUNTY:

SPRATT2 OC………….THAT HE USED. :16

SGT. GILL SAYS SPRATT ALSO USED THE SAME VEHICLE AT SOME OF THE ROBBERY LOCATIONS, AND THAT MADE IT EASIER FOR OFFICERS TO SPOT:

SPRATT3 OC……….IN CUSTODY. :16

SPRATT WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT A STRUGGLE AND THE HANDGUN USED WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE.

SGT. GILL SAYS THE CASE MAY INVOLVE FEDERAL CHARGES BECAUSE OF THE INTERSTATE ROBBERIES AND TWO BANK ROBBERIES.

HE SAYS THE KIDNAPPING CHARGE RELATES TO THE SALIX BANK CLERK:

SPRATT4 OC………….BE A KIDNAPPING. :07

SPRATT IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL