SALIX ROBBERY SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CRIMES

A SUSPECT ARRESTED MONDAY IN CONNECTION WITH A NOON BANK ROBBERY IN SALIX HAS BEEN LINKED TO OTHER RECENT ARMED ROBBERIES IN SIOUXLAND.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED KEVON DEMEQUROS SPRATT A HALF HOUR AFTER THAT ROBBERY ON A TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE HIGHWAY 20 EXIT.

SPRATT WAS TAKEN IN FOR QUESTIONING AND WAS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY 1ST DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AS A FELON, AND TRAFFICKING STOLEN WEAPONS, CHARGES THAT ARE RELATED TO THE OCTOBER 24TH ARMED ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED AT THE CHECK INTO CASH IN SIOUX CITY

SPRATT WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH OTHER FELONY CRIMES STEMMING FROM THE ARMED ROBBERIES THAT OCCURRED AT THE PIONEER BANK IN SALIX ON MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROBBERY AT THE BLUFFS STOP GAS STATION IN SGT. BLUFF ON OCTOBER 22ND.

DEPUTIES FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND OFFICERS FROM THE SGT. BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN THE ARREST.

Photo from CBS-14