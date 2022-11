PROTECTION ORDER ISSUED AGAINST WIFE OF LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT

THE BOYFRIEND OF A LAUREL, NEBRASKA WOMAN WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT THIS SUMMER HAS RECEIVED A PROTECTION ORDER AGAINST THE SHOOTING SUSPECT’S WIFE, WHOM HE CLAIMS HAS THREATENED TO KILL HIM.

BRIAN WELCH FILED FOR THE ORDER MONDAY IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT CARRIE JONES WAS WATCHING WELCH AND THREATENED HIS LIFE ON SEPTEMBER 17TH WHEN WELCH WAS MOVING HIS BELONGINGS OUT OF MICHELE EBELING’S HOUSE.

THE 53-YEAR-OLD EBELING IS ONE OF FOUR VICTIM’S JASON JONES, CARRIE’S HUSBAND, IS ACCUSED OF MURDERING.

WELCH ALSO STATED THAT ON OCTOBER 31ST, HE WAS INFORMED BY OTHERS THAT CARRIE JONES HAD BOUGHT A GUN AND WAS TRYING TO FIND HIM.