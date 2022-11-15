Mangbo Is USHL Goalie Of The Week

–Sioux City Musketeers goalie Axel Mangbo was named the USHL Goalie of the Week Monday.

Mangbo is currently in his second season with the Musketeers and helped guide the Musketeers to two of their three consecutive wins over the past weekend.

He recorded a 1.92 GAA and a .930 save percentage in his two starts.

On Friday night in a win over Sioux Falls he stopped 28 of 30 shots in the Muskies 3-2 win over the Stampede and was named the games second star.

The University of Vermont commit was stellar in the Musketeers victory over Des Moines on Sunday afternoon. He saved 25 of 27 attempts and turned Des Moines away on all three of their attempts in the shootout to secure the Sioux City victory.

For the season, Mangbo is 4-4-1 in 10 games played with a 2.82 GAA and a 0.889 save percentage.

Last season the Sweden native was 11-5-1 in 19 games played with a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

Mangbo becomes the first Musketeer to take home a league weekly honor this season.

The next Sioux City Musketeers game will be Wednesday, November 23rd when they face off against the Omaha Lancers at the Tyson Events Center at 7:05 pm.