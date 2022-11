IOWA D-O-T TO HOST GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT MEETING TUESDAY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS HOSTING A VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING THIS EVENING ON THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT IN SIOUX CITY.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND IN PERSON FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER, MEETING ROOM GALLERY C-1,AT 801 4TH STREET.

IOWA D-O-T STAFF AND PROJECT CONSULTANTS WILL BE PRESENT TO INFORMALLY DISCUSS THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS.

FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT MAKE THE MEETING, A VIRTUAL PRESENTATION IS AVAILABLE FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 28TH WHERE YOU WILL HAVE:A SELF-GUIDED TOUR OF THE PROPOSED BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AND SUBMIT COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS AT ANY TIME DURING THE COMMENT PERIOD.

IT’S ONLINE AT.IOWADOT.GOV/PIM AND CLICK ON GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT MEETING #3.