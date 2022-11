NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS ESTIMATED THAT THE STUDENTS WOULD BE HALF AN HOUR LATE GETTING HOME OR TO THEIR BUS STOP BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE BUS WAS TAKING STUDENTS HOME WHO LIVE IN RIVERSIDE.