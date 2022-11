1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

THE FIRST MEASURABLE SNOW OF THE SEASON IN SIOUX CITY CAUSED ICY ROAD CONDITIONS ACROSS THE METRO AREA THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS:

ICY1 OC………..AS WE SPEAK. :12

SGT. GILL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND BE CAREFUL HEADING DOWN STEEP HILLS.

CITY AND STATE ROAD CREWS HAVE BEEN OUT SPREADING SAND AND SALT, DEALING WITH THE ICY STREETS AND HIGHWAYS.