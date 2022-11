WOODBURY COUNTY COMPLETES ELECTION AUDIT

WOODBURY COUNTY COMPLETED THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION POST-ELECTION AUDIT MONDAY.

COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS A HAND COUNTED AUDIT OF BALLOTS OF ONE PRECINCT WAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED:

GILL SAYS THERE WERE TWO PARTS OF THE BALLOT THAT WERE HAND COUNTED:

THE RESULTS REFLECTED THE COUNT THAT WAS REPORTED ON ELECTION DAY WITH NO DEVIATION.

THESE POST-ELECTION AUDITS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS AND HAVE ALWAYS CONFIRMED THE ACCURACY OF VOTING EQUIPMENT USED ON ELECTION DAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.