THUNE SAYS DIVIDED CONTROL IN GOVERNMENT ISN’T A ROADBLOCK

IT APPEARS THAT DEMOCRATS WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE MAJORITY CONTROL OF THE US SENATE, WHILE THE HOUSE IS STILL UNDECIDED BUT MAY HAVE A SLIM REPUBLICAN MAJORITY.

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAYS DIVIDED CONTROL IS NOT NECESSARILY A ROADBLOCK TO PROGRESS:

THUNE SAYS IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO SORT OUT ALL THE ELECTION RESULTS:

SENATE REPUBLICANS WILL VOTE ON THEIR LEADERSHIP THIS WEEK.

THUNE HAS BEEN THE NUMBER TWO GOP LEADER BEHIND SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL OF KENTUCKY.