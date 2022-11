SALIX BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CAPTURED QUICKLY

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A BANK ROBBERY IN SALIX, IOWA AROUND NOON MONDAY.

THE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE PIONEER BANK IN SALIX AND DEMANDED CASH, AND THEN FLED IN A VEHICLE THAT WAS SOON SPOTTED NORTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29.

PURSUING OFFICERS STOPPED THE VEHICLE NEAR THE HIGHWAY 20 EXIT AND TOOK THE MALE SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY.

AS OF 2 P.M. THAT SUSPECT WAS STILL BEING QUESTIONED BY AUTHORITIES AND SEARCH WARRANTS WERE BEING WRITTEN.

HIS IDENTITY HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED.

Photos by CBS-14/IA DOT Traffic Camera