MERCYONE OPENS NEW LOCAL URGENT CARE CLINIC

A RIBBON CUTTING TOOK PLACE MONDAY TO OFFICIALLY OPEN THE NEW LOCATION OF MERCYONE’S SINGING HILLS URGENT CARE CLINIC.

THE CLINIC IS NOW LOCATED AT 3500 SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD, A SHORT DISTANCE FROM ITS FORMER LOCATION.

PAUL CHERAMIE, VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING, SAYS THE CLINIC OFFERS TREATMENT FOR A VARIETY OF NON-EMERGENCY CONDITIONS, INCLUDING TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19, FLU AND STREP.

PATIENTS WHO NEED CARE MAY WALK IN WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

THE MERCYONE SINGING HILLS URGENT CARE IS OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY FROM 8 A.M. TO 7 P.M., SATURDAY FROM 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M., AND SUNDAY FROM NOON TO 5 P.M.