GALVA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF HIS BROTHER

A GALVA, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF HIS BROTHER SUNDAY EVENING.

AUTHORITIES IN IDA COUNTY SAY JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS BROTHER EDUARDO DIAZ OUTSIDE OF JESUS’S RESIDENCE IN GALVA.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JESUS DIAZ ALLEGEDLY STABBED EDUARDO MULTIPLE TIMES IN HIS CHEST AND ABDOMEN.

EDUARDO DIAZ DIED ON THE SIDEWALK OUTSIDE OF 203 SOUTH MAIN STREET AND WITNESSES OBSERVED JESUS PUNCHING AND KICKING THE UNRESPONSIVE BODY OF EDUARDO.

JESUS ALLEGEDLY THEN ASSAULTED A WITNESS AND ASSAULTED E-M-S PERSONNEL WHO RESPONDED TO 9-1-1 CALLS.

JESUS DIAZ IS BEING HELD ON $50,000 BOND WITH A COURT DATE SET FOR THURSDAY.