Coyotes add three to 2023 class highlights by DV’s Bruns

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team added three players to the 2023 class on National Signing Day. USD head coach Eric Peterson is excited to welcome Isaac Bruns, Jake Brack, and Shey Eberwein to the 2023 Coyote men’s basketball class.

Bruns is a native of North Sioux City, South Dakota, and attends Dakota Valley High School. He is a two-time first team South Dakota High School Class A selection. Bruns also earned all-conference honors those two years as well. He is beginning his senior season as the reigning Class A Player of the Year after scoring 23.9 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor while grabbing 8.7 rebounds per game. Bruns led the Panthers to a perfect 26-0 record and a Class A state championship last season. The 6-4 guard earned the DAK XII Conference MVP Award in his junior year as well. Off the court, Bruns owns a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Bruns is the son of Paul and Jamie Bruns and the brother of current Coyote Paul Bruns.

Quote from Peterson: “Isaac is a competitor and a winner, which was very clear to see in the recruiting process. He brings size, shooting, and a strong basketball IQ to our program. He can score points in a hurry but is also a capable playmaker with the ball in his hands. Continuing to recruit our home state is extremely important to us, and Isaac is a huge part in that.”

Brack heads to South Dakota from Omaha, Nebraska, where he attended Skutt Catholic High School. Brack is a 6-9 forward that earned a first-team Class B all-state honor as well as first team all-conference and first team all-area honors. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.8 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game. Brack also competes for Nebraska Supreme club team. With Nebraska Supreme, he has added all-tournament team to his resume along with a top-10 finish in the UAA finals. Brack is an academic all-conference member as well as a National Honors Society member. He also participates in the Future Business Leaders of America. Brack is the son of Carl and Amy Brack and plans to study business while at South Dakota.

Quote from Peterson: “Jake competes extremely hard at both ends of the floor with a motor that does not stop. He is the ultimate competitor and was one of the most improved players I saw this summer. Jake has the ability to shoot it from three, score inside on the block, and can really rebound. He is a great fit on and off the floor.”

Eberwein rounds out the list for South Dakota on National Signing Day. Eberwein is from The Woodlands, Texas, and attends The Woodlands High School. He is a four-year varsity player for the Highlanders and was the second leading scorer his sophomore year. Since then, he has earned team captain honors his junior and senior year. The 6-5 guard has won first-team all-district twice in three years and is a district MVP winner. Eberwein is the son of Bill and Kathryn Eberwein and plans to get his degree in business analytics while enrolled at South Dakota.

Quote from Peterson: “Shey is an explosive athlete that can really score the ball. He will fit in well with our style of play and has a chance to be excellent on the defensive end. In high school he has played mostly point guard, but with his size (6-6) and playmaking ability he can play multiple positions for us early in his career.”