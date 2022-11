A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.

JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS.

SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN TV FOR AROUND 20 YEARS.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME IN IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HISTORY THAT THE DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS POSITION IS HELD BY A CIVILIAN.