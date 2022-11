SAND TO FACE RECOUNT FROM HALBUR IN STATE AUDITOR’S RACE

THE FINAL BATCH OF VOTES FROM TWO IOWA COUNTIES ARE IN AND ROB SAND APPEARS TO HAVE NARROWLY WON RE-ELECTION AS STATE AUDITOR.

ABOUT TWO-THOUSAND VOTES FROM WARREN COUNTY AND AROUND 800 VOTES FROM DES MOINES COUNTY WERE ADDED TO THE STATEWIDE TALLY ON THURDAY AFTERNOON.

THOSE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS SHOW SAND AHEAD OF REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER TODD HALBUR BY 26-HUNDRED-14 VOTES.

HALBUR WILL ASK FOR A RECOUNT.

UNDER STATE LAW, HALBUR COULD ASK FOR RECOUNTS IN ALL 99 COUNTIES OR ASK FOR RECOUNTS IN SPECIFIC COUNTIES.

HE HAS UNTIL THE END OF NEXT WEEK TO MAKE THE CALL.

BECAUSE HALBUR’S VOTE TALLY IS CURRENTLY LESS THAN ONE PERCENT BEHIND SAND’S, ALL RECOUNTS WOULD BE PAID FOR BY TAXPAYERS.

IF SAND IS CONFIRMED AS THE WINNER, HE WOULD BE THE ONLY DEMOCRAT TO WIN A STATEWIDE RACE IN THIS YEAR’S GENERAL ELECTION.