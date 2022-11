THE FIREARM DEER HUNTING SEASON IN NEBRASKA OPENS SATURDAY.

GREG WAGNER WITH NEBRASKA GAME & PARKS SAYS CONDITIONS ARE IMPROVING FOR THE START:

DEERNEB1 OC…SATURDAY. :14

WAGNER SAYS THEY’RE SEEING A FAIR NUMBER OF DEER ROAMING THE STATE;

DEERNEB2 OC………..ALONG RIVERS. :14

HE SAYS THERE ARE A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT PERMITS AVAILABLE:

DEERNEB3 OC………..AT THAT DEER. :21

THIS NEBRASKA DEER SEASON RUNS THROUGH NOVEMBER 20TH.