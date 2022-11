MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE

THE 17-YEAR-OLD AUTISTIC YOUNG MAN WHO WALKED AWAY FROM HIS MORNINGSIDE HOME TUESDAY HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.

ZACK HOSELTON-MCCARTHY WAS FOUND WALKING IN THE 300 BLOCK OF MAIN STREET AROUND 4 P.M. FRIDAY.

POLICE SAY HOSELTON-MCCARTHY CUT OFF HIS PROJECT LIFESAVER ANKLE MONITOR AROUND 8:30 TUESDAY MORNING AFTER TELLING HIS GUARDIAN THAT HE WAS TAKING OUT THE GARBAGE AND WENT OUTSIDE.

HE FAILED TO RETURN, AND WHEN FAMILY MEMBERS CALLED POLICE, THEY FOUND HIS TRACKER BRACELET HAD BEEN CUT OFF AND PLACED IN A DUMPSTER.

IT WAS THE SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS THE 17-YEAR-OLD HAD REMOVED HIS TRACKER AND LEFT HIS HOME.

HOSELTON-MCCARTHY HAS BEEN RETURNED HOME AGAIN TO HIS FAMILY.