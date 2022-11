HELLER NOW CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH ENTICING A MINOR UNDER AGE 16 FOR SEX AND A PROSTITUTION CHARGE IS NOW FACING FEDERAL CHARGES..

39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW HELLER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ENTICE A 14 YEAR OLD GIRL INTO ENGAGING IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY IN JULY.

HELLER’S STATE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED IN OCTOBER IN LIEU OF A FEDERAL INVESTIGATION IN THE CASE.

THE FBI HAD MONITORED COMMUNICATION WHERE HELLER REQUESTED TO HAVE SEX WITH THE 14 YEAR OLD AND WAS GOING TO PAY HER TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS.

HELLER WAS IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MEANT TO BE SHARED WITH THE MINOR, AN UNOPENED BOX OF CONDOMS AND OVER TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS IN CASH.

HE IS NOW CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT WITH ATTEMPTED HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR.

HELLER WAS AN EMPLOYEE OF THE WYNOT, NEBRASKA SCHOOL DISTRICT AT THE TIME OF THE ALLEGED CRIME.

HIS TRIAL HAS BEEN SET FOR DECEMBER 19TH AT 9 A.M. IN U.S. FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX CITY.