FREEDOM PARK SALUTES VETERANS & CELEBRATES EXPANSION

VETERANS DAY WAS CELEBRATED AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY WITH SEVERAL CEREMONIES THROUGHOUT THE MORNING.

LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION MEMBERS TOOK PART IN A TRADITIONAL 21-GUN SALUTE AND PLAYING OF TAPS AT THE 11TH HOUR OF THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH.

MIKE NEWHOUSE IS PRESIDENT OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBERETTES PRESENTED A $5000 CHECK TO THE AMERICAN LEGION AT A COFFEE HOUR THAT STARTED THE MORNING EVENTS.

PLAQUES DISPLAYING STARS CUT FROM A RETIRED GIANT AMERICAN FLAG THAT ONCE FLEW OVER THE HALF SCALE VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL AT THE PARK WERE PRESENTED TO SEVERAL VETERANS.

JOHN LUDWICK IS COMMANDER OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 307 OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY:

THE SOUTH SIOUX AND SIOUXLAND CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE HELD A RIBBON CUTTING IN HONOR OF NEW SIDEWALKS AND TRAILS AT THE PARK LEADING TO THE FREEDOM ROCK.

LUDWICK SAYS HE’S ANXIOUS TO SEE MORE AMENITIES COMPLETED AT THE PARK IN THE NEAR FUTURE:

LOCAL VETERAN VINCE KRAMPER WAS ALSO PRESENTED A QUILT CREATED BY MARSHA DAVIS TO HONOR HIS SERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY AS WELL AS TO DAKOTA COUNTY.