A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM THE FIRE.

THE HOME SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE INCLUDING PART OF THE ROOF COLLAPSING.

Photos by CBS-14