DEATH SENTENCE UPHELD FOR AUBREY TRAIL

THE NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT HAS UPHELD THE DEATH SENTENCE OF CONVICTED MURDERER AUBREY TRAIL.

THE 55-YEAR-OLD TRAIL WAS CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF MURDERING SYDNEY LOOFE BACK IN 2017, WHEN HE DISMEMBERED HER BODY AND HID IT IN CLAY COUNTY. NEBRASKA

HE APPEALED HIS DEATH SENTENCE BUT THE STATE SUPREME COURT RULED HIS SENTENCE IS APPROPRIATE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE 24-YEAR-OLD LOOFE WAS LURED VIA THE DATING APP TINDER TO MEET WITH TRAIL’S GIRLFRIEND, BAILEY BOSWELL,

BOSWELL WAS ALSO CONVICTED OF MURDERING LOOFE BUT WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON.