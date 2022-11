ROUNDS & GOP WAIT TO SEE WHO WILL CONTROL CONGRESS

IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE IT BECOMES CLEAR IF REPUBLICANS HAVE GAINED CONTROL OF EITHER OR BOTH CHAMBERS OF CONGRESS.

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS IT WILL TAKE AWHILE FOR EVERYTHING TO PLAY OUT:

ROUNDS SAYS REPUBLICAN CONTROL WOULD NARROW THE CHOICES FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IF THE GOP CONTROLS THE SENATE:

HE SAYS REPUBLICANS ALREADY FORCE MANY VOTES ON MOST PROCEDURAL MOVES IN THE SENATE:

ROUNDS WAS IN YANKTON ON WEDNESDAY.

Jerry Oster WNAX