PLENTY OF MEAL DEALS FOR LOCAL VETERANS FRIDAY

THIS VETERANS DAY MANY RESTAURANTS AND STORES AROUND SIOUXLAND ARE OFFERING FREE MEALS AND DISCOUNTS AS A THANK-YOU TO OUR VETERANS.

MOST BUSINESSES WILL REQUIRE PROOF OF MILITARY SERVICE AND ALWAYS CONFIRM THAT THE FRANCHISE IN YOUR AREA IS PARTICIPATING.

BELOW IS A LIST OF SOME OF THOSE BUSINESSES OFFERING DEALS THIS VETERANS DAY:

APPLEBEE’S — ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY, VETERANS, RESERVES, AND NATIONAL GUARD RECEIVE A FREE MEAL WHEN DINING IN FROM A SPECIAL MENU ON NOVEMBER 11.

CASEY’S: FREE COFFEE TO ACTIVE SERVICE MILITARY MEMBERS AND MILITARY VETERANS.

CHILI’S: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS GET A FREE MEAL FROM A SELECT MENU ON NOVEMBER 11.

FAMOUS DAVE’S: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY GET A FREE LUNCH GEORGIA CHOPPED PORK SANDWICH AND CHOICE OF SIDE ON NOVEMBER 11.

GOLDEN CORRAL: GOLDEN CORRAL IS HOSTING THEIR MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT ON NOVEMBER 14TH FROM 5 PM TO CLOSE.

HY-VEE: FREE BUFFET-STYLE BREAKFAST FOR VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY MEMBERS ON VETERANS DAY BEGINNING AT 6 A.M. ADDITIONALLY, ALL VETERANS AND ACTIVE SERVICE MEMBERS WILL RECEIVE A 15% DISCOUNT ON GROCERY PURCHASES ALL DAY.

IHOP: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY GET FREE RED, WHITE & BLUEBERRY PANCAKES AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS ON NOVEMBER 11.

LITTLE CAESARS: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY GET A FREE LUNCH COMBO AT PARTICIPATING STORES ON NOVEMBER 11, FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM.

OLIVE GARDEN: FREE ENTRéE FROM A SPECIAL MENU.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: VETERANS, ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS AND SPOUSES GET A FREE BLOOMIN’ ONION WITH ANY COCA-COLA BEVERAGE FOR DINE-IN ON NOVEMBER 11

PERKINS: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY GET A FREE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN MEAL ON NOVEMBER 11 WITH A VALID ID.

PIZZA RANCH: VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY A FREE ADULT BUFFET.

RED LOBSTER: VETERANS, ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY AND RESERVISTS GET A FREE WALT’S FAVORITE SHRIMP, FRIES, AND COLESLAW ON NOVEMBER 11.

RED ROBIN: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY GET A FREE RED’S TAVERN DOUBLE WHEN DINING IN ON NOVEMBER 11.

SCOOTER’S COFFEE: VETERANS GET A FREE DRINK OF ANY SIZE ON NOVEMBER 11 AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS WITH A VALID ID.

STARBUCKS: FREE TALL (12-OZ) HOT BREWED COFFEE FOR VETERANS, MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS AND MILITARY SPOUSES ON NOVEMBER 11.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY RECEIVE A MEAL VOUCHER ON NOVEMBER 11, FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM.

TACO JOHN’S: FREE SMALL BEEF #1 COMBO MEAL.

WENDY’S: ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY AND VETERANS GET A FREE BREAKFAST COMBO ON NOVEMBER 11 AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS FROM 6:30 TO 10:30 AM.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT MILITARY.COM

CBS-14