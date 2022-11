LOCAL CEREMONIES TO SALUTE OUR MILITARY VETERANS

FRIDAY IS VETERAN’S DAY, HONORING THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO HAVE SERVED OUR COUNTRY IN THE BRANCHES OF OUR ARMED FORCES.

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL BE THE SITE OF SEVERAL ACTIVITIES, STARTING WITH A COFFEE HOUR AT 9:30 A.M. IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

VOLUNTEERS WILL ALSO BE ON HAND TO SELL OR GIVE AWAY MUSKETEER HOCKEY TICKETS TO THE MILITARY GAME TO BE PLAYED SATURDAY NIGHT.

AT 10:30 THE SOUTH SIOUX AND SIOUXLAND CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE WILL HOST A RIBBON CUTTING IN HONOR OF NEW SIDEWALKS AND TRAILS AT THE PARK, ‘

THEN AT THE 11TH HOUR OF THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH, A CEREMONY FEATURING A 21-GUN SALUTE AND TAPS.

AN HONOR GUARD WILL BE WALKING THE VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL FROM NOON UNTIL 5 PM WITH A CHANGING OF THE GUARD EVERY 30 MINUTES.

THEN AT 1 P.M. AT GIRLS INC IN SIOUX CITY AT 500 MAIN STREET NEAR COOK PARK,

THE 6TH ANNUAL WHY WE FIGHT CEREMONY WILL INCLUDE A FLAG FOLDING CEREMONY OF SERVICE FLAGS PLUS A RIFLE CEREMONY.

THERE WILL BE PRESENTATIONS BY AIR FORCE JUNIOR ROTC MEMBERS AND THE WEST HIGH BAND AND CHOIR WILL PERFORM.

COFFEE AND DONUTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NOON AND VETERANS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND IN UNIFORM.TO JOIN THE ROTC CADETS.