LIBERTARIANS GAIN MAJOR PARTY STATUS IN IOWA

RICK STEWART AND HIS RUNNING MATE MARCO BATTAGLIA WHO WERE THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA IN THE MID TERM ELECTION, RECEIVED ENOUGH VOTES TUESDAY TO EXCEED THE 2% THRESHOLD THAT WILL EARN MAJOR PARTY STATUS FOR THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF IOWA.

THE STEWART/BATTAGLIA TICKET MADE IOWA HISTORY AS THE FIRST 3RD PARTY GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN TO ACCOMPLISH THIS FEAT.

THE MAJOR PARTY STATUS WILL RESULT IN PRIMARY ELECTION ACCESS, IOWA CAUCUS INCLUSION, LEGALLY RECOGNIZED COUNTY PARTY AFFILIATES AND AUTOMATIC LIBERTARIAN PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT PLACEMENT.

ADDITIONALLY, BINDING COUNTY, DISTRICT AND STATE CONVENTIONS WILL ENSURE THAT THE LIBERTARIAN IOWA PARTY HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO FIELD STATEWIDE CANDIDATE SLATES AND GROW PARTY REGISTRATION.