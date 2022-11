CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES

OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS.

THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.

THIS INCLUDES RECREATIONAL VEHICLES, BOATS, TRAILERS, AND OTHER EQUIPMENT IN VIOLATION OF MUNICIPAL PARKING ORDINANCES.

THE GOAL WILL BE TO REMOVE PROBLEM VEHICLES FROM THE STREETS BEFORE THEY BECOME SNOW BOUND AND ARE MORE DIFFICULT TO REMOVE FOR PROPER STREET CLEARING.

IN MOST CASES THE VEHICLES WILL BE TAGGED AND THERE WILL BE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR OWNERS TO REMOVE THEM BEFORE THEY ARE IMPOUNDED.