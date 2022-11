BIRD FLU RESTRICTIONS REINSTATED IN IOWA

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP HAS ANNOUNCED AN ORDER CANCELLING ALL LIVE BIRD EXHIBITIONS AT FAIRS AND OTHER GATHERINGS OF BIRDS DUE TO THE CONTINUED THREAT OF BIRD FLU.

THE ORDER ALSO PROHIBITS LIVE BIRDS FROM BEING SOLD OR TRANSFERRED AT LIVESTOCK AUCTION MARKETS, SWAP MEETS, AND EXOTIC SALES.

THE ORDER BEGINS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EFFECTIVE FOR A MINIMUM OF 30 DAYS, AND UNTIL 30 DAYS HAS PASSED WITHOUT A CONFIRMATION OF A NEW INFECTION OF BIRD FLU IN DOMESTIC POULTRY IN THE STATE.

A SIMILAR ORDER WAS PUT INTO PLACE ON MARCH 23 AND WAS LIFTED ON JUNE 3.