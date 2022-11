ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR CRUZ MURDER CASE

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ IS CHARGED IN THE OCTOBER 29TH SHOOTING DEATHS OF 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE.

AN ARRAIGNMENT IN THE CASE WILL TAKE PLACE ON NOVEMBER 28TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MEANWHILE TWO OTHER CHARGES CRUZ WAS FACING IN A SEPARATE SHOOTING IN AUGUST HAVE BEEN DISMISSED FOR NOW.

ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED THE COURT TO DISMISS IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE THE INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY CHARGES FROM AN AUGUST 21ST INCIDENT ON INGLESIDE AVENUE WHERE VICTOR MALDONADO WAS SHOT BECAUSE FURTHER INVESTIGATION NEEDS TO BE CONDUCTED.

JUDGE ROBERT TIEFENTHALER RULED IN FAVOR OF THE DISMISSAL.