32ND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASS GRADUATES FROM WIT ACADEMY

NINE STUDENTS GRADUATED FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY THURSDAY.

THE ACADEMY GRADUATES ARE DEPUTIES AND OFFICERS FROM AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THAT INCLUDES THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN HAWARDEN, HARLAN, POCAHONTAS, ORANGE CITY AND CHEROKEE.

IT’S THE 32ND CLASS TO GRADUATE FROM THE WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGIONAL ACADEMY.

IT IS A NINE-WEEK PROGRAM WHERE STUDENTS DEMONSTRATE COMPETENCIES IN 54 DIFFERENT SUBJECT MATTERS FROM UNBIASED POLICING, CULTURAL COMPETENCY, ETHICS, MENTAL HEALTH TRAINING, FIREARMS, AND LEGAL ISSUES.

Photo courtesy CBS-14