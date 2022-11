TWO INJURED IN MONONA COUNTY CRASH

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MONONA COUNTY DURING THE NOON HOUR WEDNESDAY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 82-YEAR-OLD LARRY DAVIS OF WOODBINE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 175 EAST OF MANGO AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRADY BAKKER OF IDA GROVE.

THE TWO DRIVERS IN THE HEAD-ON CRASH WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY BY AMBULANCE.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE WEARING THEIR SEATBELTS WHICH THE PATROL SAYS SAVED THE TWO MEN’S LIVES.