THUNE, NOEM & JOHNSON WIN RE-ELECTION IN SOUTH DAKOTA

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE LED A REPUBLICAN LANDSLIDE IN SOUTH DAKOTA RACES.

THUNE HAD 71% OF THE VOTE WITH AROUND TWO-THIRDS OF PRECINCTS REPORTING IN THE STATE TO WIN ANOTHER 6 YEAR TERM..

DEMOCRAT BRIAN BENGS HAD 25% AND LIBERTARIAN TAMARA LESNAR 4% OF THE VOTE TOTAL.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON SECURED A THIRD TERM FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S LONE SEAT IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

JOHNSON WAS LEADING WITH NEARLY 80% OF THE VOTE OVER LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE COLLIN DUPREL.

INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND RUNNING MATE LARRY RHODEN ALSO WON HANDILY, WITH 64% OF THE VOTE.

DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER JAMIE SMITH WAS 30 POINTS BEHIND WHILE LIBERTARIAN TRACEY QUINT HAD 3% OF THE VOTE TOTAL.

MARTY JACKLEY WAS UNOPPOSED IN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RACE.