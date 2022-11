STARR FACES FIVE CHARGES IN STABBING INCIDENT

THE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN A LEEDS STABBING MONDAY MORNING IS FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES.

37-YEAR-OLD FARON STARR IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY, 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND TWO COUNTS OF FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY STARR AND THE VICTIM WERE ARGUING FOR SEVERAL HOURS AT HER HOME AT 4540 GARFIELD STREET WHEN STARR GOT A KNIFE AND ALLEGEDLY STABBED THE WOMAN IN THE RIGHT THIGH, THEN HIT HER IN THE LEFT LEG WITH A BRICK, PUNCHED HER IN THE RIGHT EYE AND CUT HER RIGHT HAND WITH THE KNIFE.

THE VICTIM, WHO IS THE MOTHER OF A CHILD WITH STARR, DROVE FROM THE RESIDENCE IN HER VEHICLE WITH STARR IN THE BACK SEAT.

SHE FLED INTO THE LEEDS FOOD AND FUEL FOR HELP AND ATTEMPTED TO HOLD THE DOORS SHUT AS AN EMPLOYEE CALLED 911.

STARR CAME UP TO THE FRONT DOOR WITH A KNIFE, BUT FLED WHEN HE WAS UNABLE TO OPEN THE DOORS.

POLICE REPORT THAT HE RAN ACROSS FLOYD BLVD, ENTERED THE BACK DOOR OF 4128 TYLER STREET, AND STOLE TWO FIREARMS FROM THE RESIDENT WHO WAS INSIDE.

HE THEN HID THE GUNS BEHIND 4211 POLK STREET.

STARR IS BEING HELD ON $100,000 BOND WITH A PRELIMINARY HEARING SET FOR NOVEMBER 18TH AT 9 A.M.