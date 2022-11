REYNOLDS & GRASSLEY LEAD REPUBLICAN VICTORIES IN IOWA

IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG FOR KIM REYNOLDS TO BE DECLARED THE WINNER OF ANOTHER FOUR YEARS AS IOWA GOVERNOR.

AFTER THE POLLS CLOSED AT 8 P.M., THE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT WAS DECLARED THE WINNER OVER DEMOCRAT DEIDRA DEJEAR WITH JUST ONE PERCENT OF THE STATEWIDE VOTE COUNTED.

REYNOLDS AND LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG WON BY NEARLY 230,000 VOTES.

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS RETURNING TO WASHINGTON FOR AN 8TH TERM AFTER BEATING DEMOCRAT MICHAEL FRANKEN BY OVER 150,000 VOTES.

GRASSLEY ISSUED A STATEMENT THANKING IOWA VOTERS FOR BELIEVING IN HIM.

PAUL PATE EASILY WON ANOTHER TERM AS SECRETARY OF STAE, DEFEATING JOEL MILLER AND MIKE NAIG HAD SIMILAR EASE IN TOPPING JOHN NORWOOD FOR A NOTHER TERM AS SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE.

WITH FOUR COUNTIES LEFT TO REPORT DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENTS WERE LOSING THEIR STATEWIDE RACES.

TODD HALBUR LED ROB SAND IN A TIGHT RACE FOR STATE AUDITOR, ROBY SMITH HAD A BIG LEAD OVER TREASURER MIKE FITZGERALD AND ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER WAS LOSING TO REPUBLICAN BRENNA BIRD.