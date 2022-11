PILLEN DECLARES VICTORY IN NEBRASKA GOVERNOR’S RACE

REPUBLICAN JIM PILLEN DECLARED VICTORY IN THE NEBRASKA GUBERNATORIAL RACE TUESDAY NIGHT.

PILLEN AND RUNNING MATE JOE KELLY HAD A 21 % LEAD OVER DEMOCRAT CAROL BLOOD AND AL DAVIS AS OF 11 P.M.

PILLEN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “NEBRASKA VOTERS SPOKE WITH ONE VOICE FOR LESS GOVERNMENT, LESS MANDATES, LESS TAXES, AND IN FAVOR OF COMMONSENSE, BUSINESS LEADERSHIP,”

PILLEN IS A VETERINARIAN, LIVESTOCK PRODUCER, FARMER, ENTREPRENEUR, AND NOW THE NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT.

HE WAS BORN AND RAISED IN PLATTE COUNTY AND HE AND HIS WIFE SUZANNE LIVE IN COLUMBUS.

MIKE FLOOD IS HEADING BACK TO CONGRESS.

THE NORFOLK REPUBLICAN AGAIN DEFEATED DEMOCRAT PATTY PANSING BROOKS, WINNING WITH 57% OF THE VOTE.

FLOOD PREVIOUSLY BEAT PANSING BROOKS IN A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FINISH JEFF FORTENBERRY’S TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE AFTER FORTENBERRY RESIGNED FROM OFFICE.

3RD DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH EASILY WON RE-ELECTION TOPPING DEMOCRAT DAVID ELSE WITH 78% OF THE VOTE.