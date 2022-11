PATE SAYS MIDTERM TURNOUT WAS 2ND HIGHEST IN IOWA HISTORY

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE UNOFFICIAL TURNOUT FOR THE NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTION WAS THE SECOND HIGHEST IN STATE HISTORY FOR A MIDTERM.

MORE THAN 1,220,000 IOWANS VOTED.

THE ALL-TIME HIGH FOR AN IOWA MIDTERM ELECTION WAS 1,329,930, SET IN 2018.

PATE SAYS ELECTION WORK IS NOT FINISHED YET THOUGH:

MIDTERM1 OC……….COUNTED CORRECTLY. :09

EVERY COUNTY WILL NOW CONDUCT POST-ELECTION AUDITS IN RANDOMLY SELECTED PRECINCTS TO HELP ENSURE THE INTEGRITY OF THE VOTE.

SECRETARY PATE ADDED ANOTHER LAYER OF PROTECTION TO IOWA’S ELECTORAL PROCESS THIS YEAR BY ORDERING A SECOND RACE TO UNDERGO HAND COUNT AUDITS IN EVERY COUNTY.

ALL ELECTION RESULTS REMAIN UNOFFICIAL UNTIL CANVASSING IS COMPLETE, AND RESULTS ARE CERTIFIED.

THE DEADLINE TO DO THAT IS DECEMBER 5TH.