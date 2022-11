GOP HAS SUPER MAJORITY IN IOWA SENATE

REPUBLICANS HAVE WON 34 SEATS IN THE IOWA SENATE.

JACK WHITVER IS THE G-O-P LEADER IN THE SENATE.

THE SENATE G-O-P WILL HAVE THE REQUIRED 34 VOTES TO CONFIRM ALL STATE AGENCY LEADERS AND BOARD AND COMMISSION MEMBERS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS NOMINATES — AND DEMOCRATS CANNOT VOTE TO BLOCK THOSE APPOINTMENTS.

ONE BRIGHT SPOT FOR DEMOCRATS TUESDAY NIGHT WAS THE DEFEAT OF IOWA SENATE PRESIDENT JAKE CHAPMAN, A REPUBLICAN FROM ADEL.

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE ADDED TO THEIR MAJORITY.

SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE CURRENTLY REPRESENT ALL OR PART OF 97 COUNTIES.

IOWA HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST SAYS IT’S TIME FOR DEMOCRATIC TO TURN A PAGE AND USE THIS ELECTION AS MOTIVATION.

THE 2023 LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH.

