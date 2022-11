FEENSTRA WINS ANOTHER TERM IN U.S. HOUSE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS ELECTED TO A SECOND TERM IN CONGRESS.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN EASILY WON OVER DEMOPCRAT RYAN MELTON AND LIBERTY PARTY CAUCUS CANDIDATE BRYAN JACK HOLDER:

RANDY1 OC…….AND THE VOTES. :20

FEENSTRA SPOKE IN HIS HOMETOWN OF HULL, AND TOLD SUPPORTERS HE KEPT PROMISES MADE WHEN HE FIRST RAN FOR CONGRESS:

RANDY2 OC………OR MORE. :22

FEENSTRA GOT SEVEN BILLS PASSED IN THE DEMOCRATIC CONTROLLED HOUSE AND SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE MAKING A COMMITTMENT TO VOTERS TO END WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE THE BORDER, AND MAKE AMERICA ENERGY INDEPENDENT WHEN THE HOUSE CONVENES NEXT YEAR.