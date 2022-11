SUMMIT CARBON REPORTS PROGRESS ON PIPELINE PROJECT

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS SAYS IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY PARTNERED WITH NEARLY 2,100 LANDOWNERS SO FAR TO SIGN APPROXIMATELY 3,400 EASEMENT AGREEMENTS FOR ITS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINE PROJECT.

THE COMPANY ALSO SAYS IT HAS DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN $200 MILLION DOLLARS TO MIDWEST LANDOWNERS

SUMMIT CARBON SAYS THEY HAVE NOW SECURED EASEMENT AGREEMENTS FOR MORE THAN 50% OF THE PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE ACROSS ITS ENTIRE PROJECT FOOTPRINT, OR APPROXIMATELY 1,030 TOTAL MILES ACROSS IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, SOUTH DAKOTA AND NORTH DAKOTA.

THE COMPANY IS PARTNERING WITH DOZENS OF ETHANOL PLANTS ACROSS THE MIDWEST TO DEVELOP THE LARGEST CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE PROJECT IN THE WORLD.

IOWA HAS THE HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF EASEMENT AGREEMENTS FOR THE PIPELINE ROUTE, (56%)

SOUTH DAKOTA IS AT (49%) AND NEBRASKA THE LOWEST AT 46%.

NORTH DAKOTA IS AT (53%) AND MINNESOTA 55%.