SIOUXLAND CYCLISTS RIDE FOR FOOD BANK

SIOUXLAND CYCLISTS RECENTLY SPONSORED THE 5TH ANNUAL CRANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE, COLLECTING 384 POUNDS OF FOOD AND RAISING $360 FOR THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND THEIR AGENCIES.

CRANKSGIVING IS THE BIGGEST BIKE-MOUNTED FOOD DRIVE IN THE WORLD WHERE PARTICIPANTS RIDE AROUND TO LOCAL GROCERY STORES TO COLLECT CANNED GOODS AND NON-PERISHABLES TO BE DONATED.

THIS EVENT IS A VISIBLE REMINDER FOR THOSE WHO ENCOUNTER THE RIDERS THAT SECURING FOOD, ISN’T ALWAYS EASY.

COMBINED, THE SIOUXLAND CYCLISTS DONATION OF FOOD AND FUNDS WILL PROVIDE A TOTAL OF 2,056 MEALS TO OUR COMMUNITY.