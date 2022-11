RED WAVE RUNS THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY

A RED WAVE SWEPT THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY ON ELECTION DAY, WITH CONTESTED LEGISLATIVE AND COUNTY RACES RUN BY REPUBLICANS.

IN THE STATE SENATE DISTRICT ONE RACE, REPUBLICAN ROCKY DEWITT DEFEATED INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT JACKIE SMITH.

DEWITT, WHO IS CURRENTLY A WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR, WON BY AN UNOFFICIAL VOTE TOTAL OF 7693 TO 6254.

REPUBLICAN KEVIN ALONS WAS UNCHALLENGED FOR STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 AND DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN WAS UNOPPOSED IN HOUSE DISTRICT ONE.

SCHOLTEN WAS HAPPY WITH THE WALKOVER WIN:

SCHOLTEN REPLACES FELLOW DEMOCRAT CHRIS HALL WHO RETIRED FROM THE HOUSE:

REDISTRICTING CHANGED THE VOTING MAKEUP OF HOUSE DISTRICT TWO TO A GOP MAJORITY AND THAT WAS A FACTOR IN BOB HENDERSON WINNING OVER INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT STEVE HANSEN.

HENDERSON WON WITH 4843 VOTES TO HANSEN’S 3598.

REPUBLICAN JACOB BOSSMAN WAS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID FOR ANOTHER TERM SERVING HOUSE DISTRICT 14.

REPUBLICANS WILL MAINTAIN A BIG ADVANTAGE IN BOTH THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE AND ALSO WILL CONTINUE WORKING WITH REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.