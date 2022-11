ONE WINNING TICKET FOR TWO BILLION DOLLARS

THE RECORD POWERBALL JACKPOT HAS BEEN WON BY SOMEONE IN CALIFORNIA.

A TICKET PURCHASED AT JOE’S SERVICE CENTER IN ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA WAS THE ONLY ONE TO MATCH ALL SIX NUMBERS IN MONDAY’S DRAWING FOR A RECORD 2.04 BILLION DOLLARS.

THE WINNING TICKET IS WORTH 997 MILLION DOLLARS IN ONE LUMP SUM PAYOUT.

THE WINNING NUMBERS WERE 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 AND THE POWERBALL WAS ALSO 10.

THE RELEASE OF THE NUMBERS WAS DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AFTER AN ISSUE TOOK PLACE IN MINNESOTA MONDAY NIGHT.

MARY NEUBAUER OF THE IOWA LOTTERY SAYS THE DRAWING WAS DELAYED DUE TO VERIFICATION ISSUES.

NEUBAUER SAYS THEY HAVE TO BE ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN EVERYTHING IS READY BEFORE NUMBERS ARE DRAWN:

NEUBAUER SAYS THE VAST AMOUNT OF TICKETS SOLD WAS PART OF THE DELAY.

POWERBALL IS A NATIONWIDE GAME, BUT EACH STATE HANDLES ITS OWN SALES.