LOOMIS ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY

REPUBLICANS WON THE DAY IN THE WOOBURY COUNTY CONTESTED RACES.

GOP CANDIDATE JAMES LOOMIS WAS PROMOTED BY THE VOTERS FROM ASSISTANT PROSECUTOR TO THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY.

LOOMIS DEFEATED LONGTIME DEMOCRATIC COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK “P.J.” JENNINGS BY 5309 VOTES.

TINA BERTRAND WAS UNOPPOSED AS COUNTY TREASURER AND MATTHEW UNG DID NOT HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPPONENT TO MAINTAIN HIS SEAT ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

REPUBLICAN DANIEL BITTINGER, A POLITICAL NEWCOMER, DEFEATED FORMER COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN JEREMY DUMKRIEGER FOR THE DISTRICT TWO COUNTY SUPERVISORS POST, WINNING BY NEARLING 7000 VOTES.