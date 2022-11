LOCAL VOTING CONTINUES THROUGH STORMY WEATHER

VOTING IS CONTINUING IN IOWA ON THIS ELECTION DAY, DESPITE BAD WEATHER AND OTHER OBSTACLES.

THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH SIOUX CITY DURING THE NOON HOUR LED TO LIGHTNING STRIKES THAT AFFECTED A COUPLE OF VOTING PRECINCTS.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS VOTING CONTINUED DESPITE THE BAD WEATHER:

GILL SAYS VOTING DID CONTINUE AT THOSE PRECINCTS DESPITE THE POWER OUTAGE:

GILL SAYS THE ONLY OTHER ISSUE HAS BEEN A FEW VOTERS GOING TO THE WRONG PRECINCT:

THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN IOWA UNTIL 8 P.M.