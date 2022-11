LEEDS STABBING SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED THE SUSPECT WANTED IN A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE MONDAY MORNING IN LEEDS.

37-YEAR-OLD FARON STARR WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY OFFICERS OUTSIDE OF UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S AROUND 3:20 P.M. AND BROUGHT TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS FOR QUESTIONING.

POLICE SAY A CITIZEN SPOTTED STARR IN A CAR AND CALLED 9-1-1.

STARR WAS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND AT THE RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 4540 GARFIELD STREET.

THE VICTIM FLED IN A CAR TO THE LEEDS FOOD AND FUEL ON FLOYD BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING AND CONTACTED POLICE FOR HELP.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS THAT WERE NOT LIFE THREATENING.