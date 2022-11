HERE ARE MONDAY’S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS

THE POWERBALL NUMBERS WERE RELEASED TUESDAY MORNING AFTER A SECURITY ISSUE DELAYED MONDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING.

THE WINNING NUMBERS WERE 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 AND THE POWERBALL WAS ALSO 10.

THE POWER PLAY MULTIPLIER WAS 2.

LOTTERY OFFICIALS DELAYED MONDAY NIGHT’S DRAWING FOR THE ONE-POINT-NINE BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT BECAUSE OF SECURITY ISSUES.

THE NATURE OF THE SECURITY ISSUES HASN’T BEEN ANNOUNCED, BUT THE CALIFORNIA LOTTERY SAYS THERE WAS A PROBLEM IN ANOTHER STATE.