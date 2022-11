AUTISTIC TEEN MISSING FROM RESIDENCE AGAIN

AN AUTISTIC 17-YEAR-OLD IS MISSING AGAIN FROM HIS SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE.

POLICE SAY PROJECT LIFESAVER CLIENT ZACK HOSELTON-MCCARTHY WENT MISSING AROUND 8:30 A.M. TUESDAY AFTER CUTTING OFF HIS ANKLE MONITOR AGAIN.

ZACK LIKES TO FREQUENT THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY, AND WAS LAST FOUND IN THE 800 BLOCK OF W. 7TH ST.

HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GREY JACKET OVER AN ORANGE HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND WHITE TENNIS SHOES.

ZACK IS 5’9″ TALL, 210 POUNDS, BLUE EYES, AND HAS BLACK HAIR.

IF ANYONE SEES ZACK OR HAS ANY INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT (712) 279-6960.