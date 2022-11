TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY

IT IS ELECTION DAY ACROSS AMERICA ON TUESDAY.

IN IOWA WITH POLLS OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.

IF YOU DIDN’T GET YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT IN IOWA MAILED IN BY MONDAY, IT’S TOO LATE TO RETURN IT BY MAIL.

IOWA’S NEW LAW ON ABSENTEE BALLOTS REQUIRES THE BALLOTS TO BE RECEIVED BY THE TIME POLLS CLOSE ON ELECTION DAY,

IF YOU STILL HAVE AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, YOU MAY DELIVER IT TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BEFORE 8 P.M.

YOU MAY CHOOSE TO SURRENDER YOUR VOTED ABSENTEE BALLOT AT YOUR ASSIGNED POLLING PLACE ON ELECTION DAY AND VOTE A REGULAR BALLOT.

A THIRD OPTION IS TO VOTE A PROVISIONAL BALLOT AT THE POLLS TUESDAY.