SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE.

AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON FOR HOMICIDE AS MURDER IN THE FIRST AND SECOND DEGREE.

HARRISON WAS APPREHENDED IN DIXON COUNTY, NEBRASKA AND CHARGES ARE PENDING WITH THE YANKTON COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

THE INVESTIGATION IS BEING CONDUCTED BY THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.